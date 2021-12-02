GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - A Griswold man was arrested Wednesday on several charges after police found him with a weapon, drugs, among other illicit items.
The arrest was the result of an investigation into a report that came in during the morning hours regarding a suspicious person in the area of McKenna Avenue.
Police located a 27-year-old Jewett City man in the area and later determined that there were three warrants already out for his arrest.
A search of the suspect resulted in the seizure of crack, fentanyl, scales, cash, drug packaging materials, and a wooden club.
He was taken into custody on eight total charges. State Police have not released the man's identity yet.
The suspect's bond was set at $130,000.
