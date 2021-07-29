(WFSB) - With COVID cases on the rise in the state, officials say they are seeing clusters of COVID-19 cases among shoreline area summer schools and daycares.
Ledge Light Health District announced their recent findings Thursday.
The announcement comes less than a day after New London County was considered a COVID hot spot by the CDC.
Right now, the health district says they are only vaccinating those ages 18 and older.
New London has recorded the most COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, amassing a total of more than 3,400.
The CDC also upgraded to New Haven and Hartford Counties as COVID hot spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.