HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While emergency crews were at Fotis Dulos’ home in Farmington on Tuesday, one of the co-defendants in the murder case had his law license suspended.
RELATED: Fotis Dulos in critical condition after attempted suicide
Kent Mawhinney, an attorney and close friend of Dulos’, remains incarcerated because he is unable to post a $2 million bond.
A few weeks ago, no action was being taken against Mawhinney’s law license because he was considered innocent until proven guilty.
However, things have changed now because he is unable to represent his clients.
The topic was taken up in court on Tuesday where Mawhinney’s law license was suspended.
“'We are here this afternoon on my application for an interim suspension and appointment of co-trustees regarding the respondent Kent Mawhinney,” Chief Disciplinary Counsel Brian Staines said during the hearing.
Mawhinney’s attorney Lee Gold spoke as well, saying he spoke with Mawhinney concerning the matter.
“His concerns are for his clients to make sure they are serviced and well taken care of while he's unable to practice, he enters into this voluntarily,” Gold said.
Outside court, Gold didn’t comment on how new developments regarding Fotis Dulos' apparent suicide attempt will affect Mawhinney’s case.
Mawhinney is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
He's a South Windsor attorney who represented Fotis Dulos in a civil case, and is also a friend.
A request to lower his bail was denied because of Mawhinney’s prior arrests for domestic violence and violating a protective order.
If Dulos is incapable of defending himself in a trial, former chief state's attorney doesn't think it will have much of an effect.
"It’s a separate case, it will be tried separately. The evidence, there is some inter-connectivity of the evidence, but all in all, you’re not going to see Mr. Dulos testify as a witness in Mr. Mawhinney’s case, therefore I think the effect will be limited,” said Chris Morano, former chief state’s attorney.
The other defendant is Michelle Troconis, Dulos' estranged girlfriend. She has pleaded not guilty and was able to post bond.
Police believe Troconis and Mawhinney conspired with Dulos to get rid of his wife Jennifer.
Channel 3 reached out to Troconis' attorney but haven’t yet heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.