WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The co-founder of Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance has passed away at the young age of 48 from a brain tumor.
Tracy Gamer-Fanning of West Hartford died on Friday morning after fighting a grade III tumor for 12 years.
The brain tumor had recently doubled in size and could never be completely removed through surgery.
Gamer-Fanning co-founded CBTA in 2006 and was an advocate for the legalization of medical marijuana.
CBTA has raised more than $2 million in funds to benefit those who suffer from brain tumors.
She was no stranger to Channel 3, making an appearance on Face the State.
In 2013, Gamer-Fanning was remarried to Greg Shimer, who has three children, 23, 21, and 19.
Gamer-Fanning is survived by her two children, Mitchell, 17, and Shaye, 13.
