EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Among those killed in the B-17 plane crash on Wednesday at Bradley Airport was Gary Mazzone, a man who had a very distinguished law enforcement career.
The 66-year-old was a lifelong East Windsor resident.
The first selectman said Mazzone “was kind, generous and treated everyone he met as a close friend. He will be greatly missed."
He was an inspector for the Judicial District of Litchfield, investigating criminal cases and working closely on trials and cases for a decade.
He was killed in Wednesday's devastating B-17 plane crash at Bradley Airport.
"He was an incredible person. I feel very lucky to have known him and to have been able to work with him, and I know my co-workers feel the same way,” said Dawn Gallo, supervisory assistant state’s attorney.
He worked at the courthouse for 10 years, and retired last December.
When his former co-workers heard about his death, it hit them pretty hard.
"It was horrible. It was devastating news,” Gallo said.
"He was an avid sportsmen, very dedicated family man, and there was nothing he wouldn't do if you asked him. I know his family will miss him deeply and we will as well,” said Jonathan Knight, supervisory assistant state’s attorney.
Before working at the courthouse, Mazzone worked in the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office, and before that he was a police officer in Vernon for 22 years.
Gary's co-workers say one of the most wonderful things about him was his humor.
