(WFSB) – Football season is underway all over America, but a new study may have parents re-thinking the decisions to suit up their children.
According to Boston University researchers, the risk for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) doubles after just three years of playing football.
Channel 3 dug deeper into the study as some are challenging its findings.
The study is sobering as researches says every year an athlete plays football, their risk of developing CTE increases by 30 percent.
At least one doctor in Connecticut says the study could be misleading.
Jose Lopes watches his 7-year-old son take the practice field, playing for the Ellington Roadrunners. He admits, before signing his son up, there were concerns over CTE.
CTE is a neurovegetative disease that several NFL players were found to have after their deaths.
“Before he went into football, I was concerned about the potential for that,” Lopes said.
Boston University researchers have led the way in CTE studies, and they released a timeline for CTE progression.
After analyzing the brains of more than 200 former amateurs and professionals, they said CTE risks increase by 30 percent for each year the sport is played.
Going deeper into the study, researchers say for every 5.3 years of football played, the chances that players will develop severe symptoms of CTE double. For those who played the sport for less than four and a half years, they were 10 times less likely to develop CTE.
In Ellington, Brian Moody, the Vice President of the Ellington Football League says enrollment has dropped in recent years and that’s why they’ve emphasized safety to players and parents this season.
They’ve enrolled coaches in safety trainings, sent helmets for inspection, and more.
“Anything that our coaches can do, anything a league commissioner can do to make the game safer and more enjoyable for kids, that’s what we’re doing,” Moody said.
Parents in Ellington are satisfied with what they’re seeing on the field and in their children.
“We’ve been watching the coaches and think they’ve done a very good job at being careful and teaching them how to play well, and I’m happy and very comfortable being a part of the sport,” Lopes said.
Everyone, from the NFL, all the way down to youth league, are trying to make the game safety.
There’s no denying that hard hits will happen.
Coaches say there’s only so much they can do, and at some point, parents will have to weigh the risks and make their decision.
