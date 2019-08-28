NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – As Hurricane Dorian is brushing eastern Puerto Rico, the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London is training future ensigns how to track storms.
The Coast Guard’s motto is Semper Paratus, which means always ready.
When tropical storms or hurricanes form, they’re ready for those too.
“If you are saturated, your relative humidity is 100 percent, and that is one scenario where all three of those will be equal,” said Cmdr. Victoria Futch, USCGA.
Commander Victoria Futch is teaching the junior class cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy how to find the dew point without computers.
On the second day of class, she wants them to learn hands-on skills they will need in the real world to monitor tropical storms and weather patterns, such as Hurricane Dorian, which the Coast Guard Station in San Juan is monitoring off Puerto Rico.
The Coast Guard came to the rescue two years ago when Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico.
Commander Futch said her classes relate to the Coast Guard mission “What Happens When You’re Away at Sea” and have to respond.
“For them, hurricane response is a big job for the Coast Guard, so knowing that they need to understand the damaging effects of hurricanes, whether that’s the rain, the storm surge, or the winds. All three of those can be very deadly,” Cmdr. Futch said.
Commander Futch said she doesn’t expect her student to be hurricane forecasters, but she wants them to know where to find information about the storm and how to critically think as future ensigns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.