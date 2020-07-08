NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard Academy has welcomed nearly 300 new family members.
The Class of 2024 was sworn in on Wednesday morning.
The COVID-19 pandemic altered the ceremony, but the recruits and their families said the virus could never take away the things that are most important on their special day.
Amanda Pisczatowski said she dreamt of the moment of being sworn into the Coast Guard Academy.
Because of coronavirus concerns, the new recruits wore masks and stood in small groups. The ceremony looked a little different.
But Pisczatowski said officially joining the Coast Guard Academy felt just as incredible as she imagined.
“It’s pretty great,” Pisczatowski said. “I’ve been wanting this since 8th grade, so I’m very happy to be here.”
Seconds after swearing in, she embraced members of her other important family. Her mother and father said they couldn't be prouder.
“She did it all on her own,” said Dan Piszczatowski, Amanda’s father. “As a parent, you support them, you try to guide them, but it’s their choices in the end.”
Normally on the CGA’s day one, incoming students get haircuts, are issued uniforms, and go through drill practice before being sworn in on the parade field.
However, all of those plans were scrapped because of the pandemic.
“It’s going to be very different and I’m excited to see what we learn from this,” said Rear Adm. William Kelly, United States Coast Guard Academy.
Kelly said the changes are difficult to deal with, but he believes the pandemic along with the current racial unrest in America will help the academy create even stronger leaders.
“If we don’t take this crisis and find some change that’s positive for all of us, both on the COVID side and the racial injustice side, then shame on us,” Kelly said.
Wednesday night, the swabs begin a two-week quarantine where they'll focus on online and classroom training, another COVID-19 alteration.
However, Pisczatowski said even a pandemic can't alter the future she set out on Wednesday.
“I’m still here to accomplish my goals, so it doesn’t really matter for me,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.