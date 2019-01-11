NEW LONDON (WFSB) - Right now U.S. Coast Guard personnel are feeling the pinch. Guardsmen and cadets are not being paid during the government shutdown.
The Coast Guard is the only branch of the military not receiving paychecks because their part of the Department of Homeland Security.
Some local business owners say it's already affected their bottom lines, but they are doing everything they can to help guardsman during this difficult time.
On Friday nights in New London you'll find slice pizza packed with coast guardsmen and cadets along with a woman they call Mama Heidi behind the bar.
"I'm like the mom figure to all of them because their parents aren't around here," Heidi Silva said Friday.
But tonight, Heidi's regulars have a little less money in their pockets. You see guardsmen and cadets are not paid during the government shutdown.
"Just like other members of the Department of Homeland Security we are furloughed as per se," Coast Guard Cadet Scott Salmon said. "It's a little tough but we're all hanging in there we're all hanging in."
Slice Pizza is trying to help the men and women affected by the shutdown by offering them fifteen percent off while the situation drags on.
"We just try to do anything that we can for them. Because we're a big family that's what you do for family."
If you walk into the nearby Mr. G's Restaurant guardsmen and cadets will find a similar deal.
"They’ve been very good to us and we wanted to give back and do something special for them when they need it the most," Peter Farnan of Mr. G's Restaurant said.
Farnan says some of his regulars tell him things are starting to get tight and today was especially difficult because they missed their first pay check. And when guardsmen have less spending money local businesses are impacted.
"We've been noticing the last two weeks business has been down around lunchtime happy hour we aren't seeing some of the familiar faces as often."
"I hope it ends pretty soon," Salmon said. "We're hanging in there, were hanging in there."
