EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - A new initiative looks to help isolated communities in New England get critical supplies during the colder months of the year.
It's called Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters, or OP RENEW.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined the U.S. Coast Guard in East Haddam on Wednesday to highlight the initiative, and to see crews in action.
The Connecticut River was iced up on Wednesday, but the USCG Bollard was on the mission to break it all up, keeping the channel between Hartford and Essex open.
“We come up usually every couple of weeks to maintain the channel here in the Connecticut River and the Thames River to break ice as well," said USCG Commanding Officer Captain Eva J. Van Camp.
“The delivery of defense supplies depends on this river being open," Blumenthal said on Wednesday.
The broken ice along the river will move with the tide south to Long Island Sound. Then, the Bollard will turn around and head north re-cutting the channel so it’s clear.
With the support of their fleet of 11 ice breaking cutters, Blumenthal said OP RENEW ensures the safe and efficient delivery of heating oil, aircraft fuel, vehicles, food, and medical supplies to isolated communities throughout New England.
