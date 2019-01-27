NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Coast Guard members and their families are awaiting their backpay during the partial government shutdown.
President Trump signed a bill on Friday to reopen the federal government for three weeks, but Channel 3 learned that many in southeastern Connecticut are still helping those in this military branch.
While many federal employees were able to breathe a sigh of relief after the country’s longest government shutdown ended, New London Mayor Mike Passero is looking past the present.
“We're not standing at ease with just the three-week reprieve,” said New London Mayor Mike Passero, who appeared on Sunday’s episode of “Face the Nation.”
Passero railed on the lack of protections for U.S. Coast Guard, while the remaining four military branches received pay, calling it, “patently unfair and unpatriotic.”
Prior to Friday’s call to temporarily fund the federal government, Coast Guard families like Jacklyn Collett said she was relieved to receive help by shopping at pop-up pantries.
To support these families, some banks offered interest-free loans while some organizations wrote out checks.
Channel 3 learned active duty and reserve officers could see a paycheck as early as Tuesday, while civilian workers could see a paycheck by Thursday, military branch officials.
The U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association will host its pantry until Tuesday.
