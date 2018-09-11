As Hurricane Florence bears down on the Carolinas, one of the nation’s foremost experts on managing “disaster response” will address the issue tonight before cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Retired Coast Guard Commandant, Admiral Thad Allen, who managed our federal response to Katrina tells me people are not prepared.
“If there is an evacuation order, obey it. Take preparations and help yourself,” said Allen.
Allen knows hurricanes. He led the federal effort in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina, the costliest Atlantic hurricane, with 1,833 fatalities.
As Hurricane Florence takes aim for the Carolina’s, Allen says residents shouldn’t take chances.
“You have a storm surge, you also have heavy rain and you have wind and those could vary in proportion as we saw with the three hurricanes last year,” said Allen.
The American Red Cross suggests homeowners have a plan. Their plan includes:
- Build a disaster kit
- Come up with an emergency plan
- Be informed about how local authorities will notify you, whether through local media or NOAA weather radio stations or channels.
On Tuesday night, Allen, who graduated from the academy and was once commander of the Coast Guard station in New Haven, will moderate a presentation to cadets called “Disaster Will Strike Are You Ready?”
It features Coast Guard first responders to hurricanes, earthquakes and mudslides in California.
“If you’re told to evacuate, evacuate. You’d rather evacuate 5 times and only need to do it 2 times but you’d have that insurance,” said Allen.
Allen says as long as your roof isn’t blown off or your house is filled with water, here along the Connecticut shoreline, people should be able to stay in their homes up to 3 days with food, medicines and communications.
