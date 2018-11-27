BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Four people were rescued near Branford by the United States Coast Guard on Monday night.
The USCG station in New Haven reported that a crew responded to a disabled vessel.
It had to battle 4 to 6 foot seas, pounding rain and winds of up to 25 knots.
However, all four people aboard the distressed boat were brought to safety.
No other details were released.
