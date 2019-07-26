NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- The U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle returned to New London on Thursday night.
The ship is a training vessel for cadets at the Coast Guard Academy, and has been in service since 1946.
It returned to New London on Thursday, which will be its home port.
The mayor said Barque will be a focal point of the New London waterfront for decades to come including, serving as a pier-side exhibit for the future National Coast Guard Museum.
A welcome home ceremony will be held at 4:30 Friday afternoon at the City Pier Plaza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.