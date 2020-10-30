GROTON, CT (WFSB) – The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater in Groton on Friday night.
The Coast Guard tweeted that 49-year-old Matthew Lyon was reported overdue at 5 p.m. after departing Groton Elks Lodge and Marina around 2 p.m.
He left in his 14-foot cream colored McKee boat.
We need your help! Mr. Matthew Lyon, 49, was reported overdue at 5 p.m. today after departing Groton Elks Lodge and Marina in Groton, CT around 2 p.m. He left in this 14FT cream colored McKee boat.If you have any info, please call the #CoastGuard at (203) 468-4421. pic.twitter.com/sPur9G6ara— USCG_Tri_State (@USCG_Tri_State) October 31, 2020
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Coast Guard at 203-468-4421.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.