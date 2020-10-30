Groton Boat
USCG

GROTON, CT (WFSB) – The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater in Groton on Friday night.

The Coast Guard tweeted that 49-year-old Matthew Lyon was reported overdue at 5 p.m. after departing Groton Elks Lodge and Marina around 2 p.m.

He left in his 14-foot cream colored McKee boat.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Coast Guard at 203-468-4421.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.