Coast Guard cutter

A Coast Guard on the Connecticut River in Jan. 2018.

 WFSB file

DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard scheduled an ice-breaking voyage on the Connecticut River on Thursday.

Members will be joined by Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy on the Coast Guard Cutter Bollard.

The senators said they'll be supporting Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters.

The point of OP RENEW is to ensure delivery of heating oil, aircraft fuel, food, and medical supplies to isolated communities throughout New England.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.