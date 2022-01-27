DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard scheduled an ice-breaking voyage on the Connecticut River on Thursday.
Members will be joined by Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy on the Coast Guard Cutter Bollard.
The senators said they'll be supporting Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters.
The point of OP RENEW is to ensure delivery of heating oil, aircraft fuel, food, and medical supplies to isolated communities throughout New England.
