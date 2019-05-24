NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With decent weather on tap for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard is reminding people to stay safe.
The Coast Guard sector based out of New Haven said it will have boats in Long Island Sound and it will also visit marinas.
It said it responded to three fatalities out on the water last year.
That's why it's telling people to have fun but be safe.
A Branford sailboat dubbed The Artful Dodger was spruced up on Friday before being slipped into the water for the summer season.
“There’s a lot happening on the shore, but on the water, we’re all in swimming suits, we’re all equal, we’re all having fun," said Moshe Gai of Branford.
While Gai said he loves leaving his worries behind when he hits the Sound, he's heeding the advice of the Coast Guard.
“It's going to be a beautiful weekend, but the one thing to remember while the temperature is going to be in the 70s and 80s, the water is still very, very cold," said Cmdr. Maureen Johnson, U.S. Coast Guard. "Your body loses heat 25 times faster in water, so hypothermia is going to set in very fast."
Johnson and Lt. Connie Chung said anyone out on the water this weekend needs to be prepared. They said it starts with having a plan.
“If you’re going to go out on a voyage, tell some who’s not on that voyage with you, where you’re going, what time you’re going to be back," Chung said.
They also recommended making sure cell phones are charged and radios work. Life jackets should be on board and be worn.
Perhaps the biggest thing, they said, is to not boat and drink.
“Long Island Sound is not the ocean, but it acts like one sometimes," Johnson said. "There are quite strong currents out there. You have to be prepared and know what you’re doing.”
They expect it to be a busy weekend both on the water and at the state parks.
