NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Coastal communities are bracing for potential flooding due to the winter storm.
Public works crews around the county say they’re ready for tomorrow’s storm.
They’re asking people to stay home, so they can do their job.
Chris Riley of Norwich Public Utilities said, “all of our trucks have been fueled up. They have all the equipment on them.”
Norwich Public Utilities provides gas, water, electricity, and sewer services for more than 40,000 Norwich residents.
This weekend they’re eyeing electricity, as Winter Storm Bobby threatens to whip up blizzard-like conditions.
“With white out conditions we could have car versus pole accidents. We could have transformers malfunction,” said Riley.
The company is asking people to be prepared in case of power outages.
“Make sure your phone or tablet is charged beforehand. Make sure you’ve got water in case you lose power,” said Riley.
Old Saybrook Public Safety Crews are watching low-lying areas that usually flood during storms, bracing for possible winds and high tide.
Police Chief Michael Spera says they’ve added staff at the police department and says they’re ready to stand an emergency shelter if need be. “If there’s anything the fire department has to respond to the plow trucks are diverted from their normal routes and escort those emergency vehicles to where they need to be.”
The New London Public Works Department is prepping for the biggest storm they’ve seen in several years.
Director of Public Works Brian Sear says the downtown parking ban and the timing of the storm, will make it easier for staff.
“We don’t have to deal with people trying to get to work. All the commuting lines. We don’t have to worry about keeping the schools open and passable.”
Sear says they have nine plow trucks, salt sheds, and 7,000 gallons of fuel ready to go.
Right now, their biggest challenge is the length of the storm.
He asks people to be patient this weekend, and most importantly: “stay home. Absolutely stay home. Watch the storm from within your house.”
Sear says their goal is to have everything clear by Monday, so people can return to school and work.
