HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coastal storm that brought a bit of snow to the state Sunday night all but wrapped up by early Monday morning.
A winter weather advisory was in place for several counties, but as of 4:15 a.m. on Monday, only Litchfield County remained.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the storm started Sunday afternoon and for the most part, moved out by Monday morning.
"After we received anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow in northern Connecticut, conditions are now improving," Haney said. "While most of the snow has come to an end, with the exception of northern portions of the state, untreated surfaces could be slippery for the morning commute, so please be careful driving [Monday] morning."
Several school districts announced delays. Canterbury, Canton, Granby, Regional School District 7, Simsbury and Windsor Locks were among them. See the complete list here.
The snow was light in some areas but heavier in others.
Haney reported that Falls Village measured 3 inches of snow. New Milford, New Fairfield and Torrington all saw 2 inches. Places such as Staffordville and Tolland accumulated only half an inch.
Temperatures varied across the state.
When people woke up, they were in the 30s in many places.
Weather conditions should improve as the morning continues.
"Clouds will mix with some partial sunshine," Haney said. "It will be breezy and chilly with highs in the upper-30s and lower-40s."
Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-to-upper 20s by Monday night.
Tuesday through Friday looks to be a window of windy and cold weather.
"A strong storm system will meander out in the ocean to the east of New England and over the Canadian Maritimes during this time period," Haney said. "Therefore, there will be several days of blustery, brisk weather."
The wind appears to be the strongest on Wednesday with 30 mph gusts possible, at least as of Monday morning's forecast.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
