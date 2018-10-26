HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An impending coastal storm is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the state on Saturday.
A coastal flood warning was issued for sections of Fairfield and New Haven counties for Saturday afternoon.
A wind advisory is in effect for the immediate shoreline from 1 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The storm caused Channel 3 to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"Rain will begin before dawn and it will last throughout the day," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "The rain will be heavy at times. Plus, a northeasterly wind could gust to 40 mph or higher, especially near the coast."
Rain totals could range from 1 to 2 inches. Some spots could see more.
Flooding isn't expected to be widespread, but some poor drainage areas could be at risk.
Haney said the main concern would be potential coastal flooding as a result of the Hunter's moon and high tides.
"The gusty wind could cause isolated power outages," Haney said.
Temperatures are expected to range from the 40s inland to near 50 degrees near the coast.
"Rain will taper off to scattered showers [Saturday] night," Haney said.
Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days.
The storm will move away to the north of the state.
"While a lingering shower or two can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry," Haney said. "Plus, we’ll likely see a little sunshine from time to time."
Temperatures should rise to around 60 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
