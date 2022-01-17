MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – While the shoreline avoided the snow, many places along the coast couldn’t escape the flooding.
In Milford, high tide was around 10:45 Monday morning.
Across town, Sunday night’s storm and Monday’s high tide brought strong winds, a storm surge, and flooding to a number of low-lying streets, like one in the Point Beach neighborhood.
Waves crashed over sea walls and a number of low-lying beach neighborhoods flooded as the fire department and public works crews blocked off roads to keep cars from driving through rising water.
Residents who live in the area say Sunday night was extremely windy and the roads started to flood around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.
“Last night was fine. We got a high tide, the whistle blows. We’ve got a nice wind, you can see the waves. We get waves like this 2 or 3 times a year. This is strong, but at least it’s not a hurricane, so it’s kind of fun,” sad Bruce Barrett of Milford.
In many neighborhoods, roads were flooded as the wind and the waves brought out plenty of onlookers.
The crashing waves brought out the crowds.
“We always come down to check it out. We usually come down in the morning, but I’ve never seen it this high. It’s amazing,” said Bev Hall, of Milford.
“Its beautiful down here. There’s 360 days a year living in paradise and we deal with 5 storms a year and this is what we put up with,” said Dave, of Milford.
While the winter storm’s floodwaters temporarily cut off neighborhoods and closed down stretches of streets, some were already thinking about beaches, though not necessarily these ones.
“You got your Jamaica hat on, hahaha. Okay so you know where my heart is. I’m in the Caribbean with blue water and white sand,” said Diane of Milford.
No white sand beaches in Milford now, but plenty of water Monday in places where it shouldn’t be, from the parking lot of Gulf Beach, to a number of neighborhoods and right up against garage doors.
But for Bruce Barrett who’s backyard is Long Island Sound, even knowing what the weather may bring, it doesn’t get old.
“We get waves like this 2 or 3 times a year. This is strong, but at least it’s not a hurricane, so it’s kind of fun,” he said. “The ocean is always different every day. Today it’s just wild and wooly, so you enjoy it.”
High tide hits Milford again at 11:15 p.m. Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.