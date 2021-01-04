HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coastal storm continues to move through the state.
Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storm started Sunday afternoon and is expected to move out by Monday morning.
The winter weather could also impact the Monday morning commute.
As a result, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the state Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
The shoreline and parts of southeastern Connecticut are not under the advisory.
Snow had moved into the state later in the afternoon on Sunday.
As of 9 p.m. snow is falling at varying intensities across the state.
The snow is light in some, but heavier in others.
"So far, we received reports of three inches of snow in Falls Village and two inches in New Fairfield. At the Channel 3 studio in Rocky Hill, I measured about a half an inch of snow as of 9 p.m.," said DePrest.
Temperatures vary across the state.
Washington, Litchfield, and Lakeville are in the 29 degrees range, while it's currently 36 in Groton and 33 in Hartford.
"A north to northeasterly wind is averaging 5-15 mph, and the wind is in the 20s statewide," says DePrest.
The wind is in the twenties statewide.
Periods of snow and rain could carry on into Monday morning, making for a treacherous morning commute, but there won't be much left by dawn.
The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
