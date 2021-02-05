HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The work week started with Winter Storm Cooper, ended with some rain and snow mixed in, and now all eyes are on a coastal storm for Sunday.
Snow and rain moved into the state early Friday morning, but Meteorologist Mark Dixon said as of noon it was winding down.
Track any remaining precipitation with the Ch. 3 Interactive Radar here.
Partial clearing is expected later in the day on Friday.
Saturday is dry, bright and seasonable, with highs in the mid-30s.
For Sunday, the models are in agreement when it comes to the coastal storm.
"It’s fairly quick hitting: starting mid-morning, wrapping up early evening," Dixon said.
As of Friday afternoon, he was predicting 1-4 inches for most of the state on Sunday, with 4-7 inches of snow possible in southeastern CT.
Next week starts off quiet and dry.
Another storm system will move into the northeast on Tuesday, bringing a chance for a light wintry mix.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
