HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- We’re in for a couple colder days to end the week, but all eyes are on a coastal storm that will hit the state this weekend.
Channel 3 has launched an Early Warning Weather Alert to keep viewers informed ahead of the storm.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storm will impact the state on Saturday with heavy rain and gusty winds.
A total of 1 to 2 inches of rain could be seen, and may cause poor drainage flooding. DePrest said widespread flooding is unlikely.
Winds could gust to 40 mph or higher, especially near the coast. This could cause some scattered, not widespread, power outages.
The European model is showing rain in the state by 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The rain continues to move across the state Saturday afternoon, evening and overnight.
The rain doesn’t start to move out of the state until Sunday morning.
The American model shows much of the same.
Regarding any coastal flooding, DePrest said “we will be only a few days beyond the full moon and tides will already be high. Plus, a strong northeast wind could compound the situation. Widespread minor coastal flooding will be possible.”
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
