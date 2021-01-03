HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coastal storm will have an impact on the state beginning Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said Sunday the storm will move off the coast tomorrow , but winter weather could impact the Monday morning commute.
As a result, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the state Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
Futurecast shows snow will move into the state later in the afternoon on Sunday.
Highs on Sunday should range from 35 to 40 and cool to between 30 and 35 degrees by the time the precipitation arrives.
Models show some scattered wintry precipitation & snow for the early morning hours.
"We are not expecting a big storm with generally 1-4 inches of snow across the state. There could be locally high amounts of up to 5 inches," Richardson said. "The shoreline will see mostly rain, maybe a coating of snow."
The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
