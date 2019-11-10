HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The meteorologists at Channel 3 are predicting a coating to an inch of snow to arrive on Tuesday morning.
An incoming storm is on the way Tuesday, bringing rain in the morning and then a transition over to snow, said Meteorologist Mike Cameron.
“At this point, it appears that the transition to snow will occur either before or around noon for most of the state, except southeastern New London County, where the transition may not occur until early afternoon,” said Cameron.
Although the storm is the first chance for snow in state this season, only minor accumulation is possible.
The temperature is expected to fall into the 30s and 20s during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.
“Temperatures will plunge in to the teens and lower 20s Tuesday night, and the wind chill will drop to near zero! It is going to be brutally cold at the bus stop Wednesday morning,” said Cameron.
Wednesday is expected to be cold, said Cameron, with partly sunny skies and a cold wind.
Thursday brings partly to mostly sunny skies and an increase in temperature to the 40s in the afternoon.
Friday brings a chance for a coastal storm, Cameron said, with possible rain or snow showers in southeastern New England.
