As the cold, dry weekend finishes with temps in the low to middle 40s, Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron said there is a chance for a little snow on the morning of Christmas Eve.
Cameron is predicting a weak storm system, known as an "Alberta clipper” to make its way out to sea to the south of New England on Monday morning resulting in a brief period of snow.
Cameron said passing moisture in the air will combine with the cool air resulting in a period of light snow or a wintry mix of snow and rain.
Accumulations will be light, totaling a coating to 2” by noon. Along the shoreline, however, Cameron said rain may overpower snow.
After the storm passes, Cameron said, the sky will become partly cloudy and a brisk northwestly breeze will develop.
Temperatures will remain in the lower 40s, said Cameron.
Tuesday, Christmas Day will be mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s, said Cameron.
As for Wednesday, Cameron said the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with temps in the 30s to near 40 degree. Although Wednesday night will see a dip in temps to the teens to mid-20s.
The meteorologists at Channel 3 are expecting a storm system to arrive on Thursday evening resulting in rain or a wintry mix. Highs will be near 40 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.