(WFSB) – Channel 3 is teaming up with Best Cleaners for the annual “Coats for Connecticut” drive.
The pandemic may have changed things, but Best Cleaners and Channel 3 are still looking to lend a helping hand by keeping Connecticut warm.
They’re asking people to drop off gently-used winter coats to any Best Cleaners across the state.
Best Cleaners will clean and deliver the donated coats.
The donations will be accepted from November 11 to November 25.
Locations include: Best Cleaners, at 138 Mill St. in Berlin, Best Cleaners, 100 North St. in Bristol, Best Cleaners, 1 Lovely St. in Canton, Best Cleaners, 1684 Farmington Ave. in Farmington, Best Cleaners, 2759 Main St. in Glastonbury, Best Cleaners, 522 South Main St. in Middletown, Best Cleaners, 1088 Newfield St. in Middletown, Best Cleaners, 94 Washington Ave. in North Haven, Best Cleaners, 90 Halls Rd. in Old Lyme, Best Cleaners, 69 East St. in Plainville, Best Cleaners, 2349 Main St. in Rocky Hill, Best Clearners, 1227 Hopmeadow St. in Simsbury, Best Cleaners, 292 Poqounock Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, check out Best Cleaners' website here.
Those looking to make a donation can also email info@coatsforct.org or call 1-888-950-BEST for more information.
