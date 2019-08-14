PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A contractor wanted for probation violations was found to be in possession of cocaine in Plainfield.
According to police, 42-year-old Kevin Gibbons was found on the property of Atlantic Broadband on Norwich Road Tuesday.
Officers noted that the business was closed at the time and a suspicious vehicle was parked out front.
The business is also located directly across from the Plainfield Police Department.
Police said they found two people behind the building.
Gibbons, who contracts for Atlantic Broadband, claimed he had permission to be on the property. He said he was unloading equipment from his truck.
However, he could not identify the other person there.
A "wanted persons" check revealed that Gibbons had two active court-issued arrest warrants for violation of probation.
He was arrested at that point.
Police said as they investigated further, they found 10.4 grams, including packaging, of cocaine in Gibbons' vehicle.
Gibbons was brought to the Plainfield Police Department and charged with possession of narcotics and violation of probation.
His bonds were set at a combined $85,000.
He was scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday in Danielson.
