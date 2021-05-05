MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coffee shop burglary suspect was arrested by police in Milford.
Officers said 29-year-old Freddie Ramos smashed the front door of the Little Lasse's Coffee Shop on Naugatuck Avenue to get at the ATM inside.
Ramos, who is from Bridgeport, is accused of taking the ATM on Dec. 13, 2020.
Investigators eventually identified Ramos as the suspect.
He was arrested on Tuesday.
Ramos was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit those crimes.
He was held on a $50,000 bond and appeared in Milford Court on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.