COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Business owners in Colchester are once again scrambling after they were robbed for the second time in less than a month.
The owners of the "Photo Connection" in Colchester say they were once again hit by robbers.
The thieves stole cameras as well as other items.
The owners say they were also hit back on March 5, when suspects stole thousands of dollars’ worth of cameras.
Now, they are trying to figure out how and why this is happening.
Anyone with information should contact Colchester police.
