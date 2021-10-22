Road Colchester Road Closed 2.jpg

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Two WestConn lacrosse players are dead, and one is injured after a two-car crash on Lake Hayward Road near Parum Road (RT 354) in Colchester.

LIFESTAR was called to the scene, as well as the C.A.R.S unit.

The names have not been released at this time.

On Friday, a two-car crash happened on Lake Hayward Road near Parum Road (RT 354) in Colchester.

The University will be providing counseling to students.

The scene remains active and the road is closed for the investigation.

Police ask anyone traveling in the area to use other routes. 

