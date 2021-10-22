COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Two WestConn lacrosse players are dead, and one is injured after a two-car crash on Lake Hayward Road near Parum Road (RT 354) in Colchester.
LIFESTAR was called to the scene, as well as the C.A.R.S unit.
The names have not been released at this time.
The University will be providing counseling to students.
The scene remains active and the road is closed for the investigation.
Police ask anyone traveling in the area to use other routes.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.