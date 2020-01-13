COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Members of a Colchester family are raising concerns after it appears a local family of five has gone missing.
The Todt family hasn’t been heard from since Jan. 6, according to a Facebook page dedicating to details surrounding the family’s disappearance.
Tony Todt owns Family Physical Therapy in Colchester. The locations had no activity at them on Monday, and an office manager said she hadn’t seen Tony in weeks.
A sign on the door at the Park Avenue location in Colchester said it would be closed until after the first of the year.
Family members said Tony, his wife Megan and their three young children had traveled from Colchester to Celebration, Florida last month.
Legal documents show Tony’s license to practice in Connecticut wasn’t renewed last September.
Also, the Florida house they lived in was foreclosed on.
Shortly after Thanksgiving, a digital marketing representative visited the Colchester office to talk to Tony about his website, and was confronted by what she thought were investigators.
Local and state police said they were not asked to investigate a missing person or family as of Monday.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said it was not commenting.
