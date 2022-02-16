A report of racial slurs used at a girls’ basketball game in Ledyard was inaccurate, according to Colchester officials.

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A report of racial slurs used at a girls’ basketball game in Ledyard was inaccurate, according to Colchester officials.

In new developments, Colchester officials said this week that after an investigation, they believe no racist comments were made by fans.

After the accusations that Bacon Academy fans shouted slurs at a game against Ledyard, both schools put out statements condemning the actions.

However, in a reversal Tuesday night, Colchester first selectman Andreas Bisbikos said the disturbing incident never happened.

Bisbikos said he wants those who jumped to conclusions before an investigation to take accountability for their actions.

The reports came out after a game on Feb. 5 that some Colchester fans spewed racial slurs. Now, after an investigation, Bisbikos said they're not the ones apologizing anymore because he believes it never happened.

“I have spoken to the Ledyard chief of police, and he has confirmed that an investigation is currently being conducted. I look forward to the findings,” he said in a statement. “I also expect the Ledyard superintendent to provide evidence of the alleged racial claims that he has no problem speaking to the media about. If he cannot produce that evidence, he should resign effective immediately.”

The first selectman went on to say he felt their community has been harassed and bullied for the incident he now claims never happened.

The Ledyard Board of Education said it scheduled a meeting for Wednesday night to talk about conduct on school property.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.