COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A report of racial slurs used at a girls’ basketball game in Ledyard was inaccurate, according to Colchester officials.

In new developments, Colchester officials said this week that after an investigation, they believe no racist comments were made by fans.

After the accusations that Bacon Academy fans shouted slurs at a game against Ledyard, both schools put out statements condemning the actions.

However, in a reversal Tuesday night, Colchester first selectman Andreas Bisbikos said the disturbing incident never happened.

Bisbikos said he wants those who jumped to conclusions before an investigation to take accountability for their actions.

Colchester schools looking to make changes after racist remarks made during girls hoops game COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Changes could be coming to a school's code of conduct after a basketball game this past Saturday.

The reports came out after a game on Feb. 5 that some Colchester fans spewed racial slurs. Now, after an investigation, Bisbikos said they're not the ones apologizing anymore because he believes it never happened.

“I have spoken to the Ledyard chief of police, and he has confirmed that an investigation is currently being conducted. I look forward to the findings,” he said in a statement. “I also expect the Ledyard superintendent to provide evidence of the alleged racial claims that he has no problem speaking to the media about. If he cannot produce that evidence, he should resign effective immediately.”

The first selectman went on to say he felt their community has been harassed and bullied for the incident he now claims never happened.

The Ledyard Board of Education said it scheduled a meeting for Wednesday night to talk about conduct on school property.