COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Fifteen members of the CrossFit gym in Colchester are in quarantine after testing positive recently for COVID-19.
The gym owners are being proactive, making sure everyone knows, and they have closed the gym until next Tuesday.
“Two Fridays ago, the person felt symptoms, got tested. On Monday they found out they were a positive case and told us on Monday,” said gym co-owner Erin Walls, who tested positive as well.
Wednesday was her 10th day in quarantine.
“I think people could have brought it in from other places, their jobs, places they have gone with other people, or their families,” Walls said.
She and her staff have been proactive by reaching out in an email to members, urging them to get tested.
In the email she wrote “as of now, we are aware of 15 members that have contracted COVID-19. We’re happy to report that each case has been minor and manageable, thanks to our superior immune system."
However, because Walls also works at the Plum Tomato Restaurant in town, out of caution, employees got tested.
Walls also alerted her child’s school about her contracting COVID-19.
“After all of this is said and done, you don’t want to be the one who made the situation worse,” she said.
As the COVID-19 rate continues to climb, people were seen lining up outside town hall on Wednesday, waiting to be tested.
“So, for those people who tested positive or become sick and then test positive, they need to know and it’s really important to tell everybody who they were in close contact with that they need to quarantine for 14 days,” said Russell Melmed, of the Chatham Health District.
Anxious to reopen and greet members again with a workout, Walls says reopening next Tuesday might be different.
If you don’t feel well, Erin said you should say something and get tested.
“That’s really important in slowing the spread of it is being transparent,” Walls said.
She did say for those who have tested positive, there’s a stigma attached that they haven’t followed safety protocols. However, she said they have, and still got COVID-19.
