COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – One of the areas hit hardest by Winter Storm Alfie was Colchester.
The town received about 13 inches of snow.
Their snowplows and teams were out in force today, and resident’s say it really shows.
Valerie McGriff said, “oh my god I thought it was beautiful, I hardly get to see snow it was beautiful to me.”
McGriff splits her time living in Connecticut and Florida.
She says she was impressed with towns snow cleanup process, “Colchester has been pretty good they came early. They did their part. I’m on a dead end and they did all that.”
As of 5pm on Friday, Colchester lifted its town wide parking ban.
The roads throughout the day here have been treated by snowplows clearing the main roads.
Some residents say they were surprised by the condition of the roads.
It started to get a lot colder Friday evening. The slush is starting to freeze, and the wet roads are starting to get shiny.
Fortunately there was sunshine before the day ended.
A lot of the roads dried up, but smaller streets still have some slush and snowbanks will melt.
This will lead to icy spots Saturday morning.
Some people in town are still cleaning up.
Andrew Barillari said he left his house at 3 a.m. for work and was clearing his driveway at sunset.
“I just got home. I’m a maintenance worker for public schools so I was plowing schools all day and preparing the lots and now I just got home to do my driveway and my daughter and her neighbor Erin are here playing outside enjoying the winter weather. They got the day off so it’s a good day for them,” he said.
Others were able to work from home and saved the cleanup for this afternoon.
“Traveling this morning would’ve a nightmare. It would’ve been an absolute nightmare. I’m very happy very fortunate. She works from home as well so both could get up and go about our normal day. Decided to just wait out the storm instead of coming out and clearing anything off because we didn’t need to,” said Mark Winters of Colchester.
Be careful Saturday on your driveways and sidewalks.
