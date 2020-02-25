CELEBRATION, FL (WFSB) -- A former Colchester man accused of murdering his wife and three children in their Florida home will face the death penalty.
According to a CBS-affiliate in Florida, WKMG, the Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala said Tuesday that Anthony Todt has been indicted on first-degree murder charges and will face the death penalty.
He’s accused of murdering his wife Megan, the couple's three children, and their family dog late last year.
Documents: Family members killed by Colchester man were stabbed
Their bodies were found inside a home the couple was renting in Celebration, Fl., on Jan. 13.
According to Todt’s arrest warrant, his wife and two of his children were found with lacerations to their abdomens.
Anthony Todt is being held at the Osceola County Jail on murder charges.
Florida has an express lane for people like him to the death penalty....Good thing he didn't do this in CT, he would end up getting a few years in jail and then a state job with a pension.
