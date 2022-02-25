HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a man for spray painting graffiti under a highway bridge in Hartford.
Kevin Robert Lapointe, 29, of Colchester, was arrested on Feb. 9.
A state police trooper said that while driving onto the Whitehead Highway from Interstate 91 south exit 29A, the trooper spotted two people actively spray painting a support beam for the bridge.
The trooper pulled over to approach the suspects and tell them to stop. The suspects took off.
The trooper engaged them in a foot pursuit. The suspects eventually stopped.
Investigators determined that Lapointe spray painted his "tag" onto the beam and that he had numerous previous arrests for similar crimes in Connecticut and Massachusetts.
He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree criminal mischief.
