MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A man from Colchester faces drunk driving charges after state police said he caused a crash while driving the wrong way on a highway.
James Miles Tanner, 46, was charged with operating under the influence, failure to maintain a proper lane and driving the wrong way.
Troopers said Tanner was involved in a two-car crash on a Route 2A ramp in Montville on Sunday around 11:30 p.m.
They said he was driving westbound in an eastbound lane on the off ramp from Interstate 395 southbound.
State police said Tanner side-swiped the second vehicle while on the ramp.
Tanner was given a $1,500 non-surety bond and a court date of Feb. 25 in Norwich.
