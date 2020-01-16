COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A Colchester man charged with killing his entire family was denied bond on Thursday.
Anthony Todt, 44, was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Florida after police say he confessed to murdering his wife Megan, the couple's three children, and their family dog.
His arraignment was short, and the judge did not set a bond for the four murder charges. The bodies of his wife and three children were found inside a home the couple was renting in Celebration, Fl.
Police said their bodies had been there for weeks.
Todt owned two physical therapy businesses, one being in the Westchester section of Colchester. Both of the locations have since been shut down.
Todt was facing some financial problems and was being investigated for Medicaid and insurance fraud.
Investigators said he was charging insurance companies for services he never provided.
Dr. Anthony Morgan, who owns a podiatry practice next door to one of two physical therapy businesses Todt owned, said at first Todt’s business was doing well.
"When he first opened 11 years ago, he would fill the entire parking lot,” Morgan said. “I remember saying what is he doing. And the last three or four years it got less and less."
When Todt's business was doing well, he had several employees and opened another location in town, but he had fewer and fewer patients.
The Todts sold their Colchester home about three years ago and moved to Celebration, Fl.
They were renting a home, which was costing almost $5,000 a month.
Megan Todt didn't work and was homeschooling their children. Anthony was sleeping at his businesses during the week and would travel on weekends to Florida to see his family.
Many still can't understand why he would kill his family.
"That shows the desperation. Where he went, he wasn't making money," Morgan said.
While the Todts had lived in Colchester for many years, Anthony grew up in Pennsylvania and had a troubled past.
When Anthony was a child, his father was arrested for attempted murder.
Robert Todt was sentenced to 20 years in prison for hiring a hit man to kill his wife Loretta, Anthony's mother.
According to documents, Todt did tell federal investigators that none of his employees knew about the fraud scheme, and his wife didn't know either.
