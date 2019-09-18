COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Cities and towns across the state have been altering events and activities due to the threat of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.
Colchester is postponing a fireworks display that was set to be held during its annual 57 Fest on Saturday.
In a post on Facebook, Colchester Parks & Recreation said due to the increased risk of EEE in the area “we are taking a conservative approach to protecting the well-being of the Colchester community. Mosquitoes are most active during the hour before dusk, so we have decided to postpone the fireworks to a later date.”
On Monday, the Dept. of Public Health announced the first human case of EEE in the state after an adult from East Lyme tested positive.
While the person is from East Lyme, it is unclear at this time where EEE was contracted.
East Lyme, Norwich, and New London also announced outdoor community-run activities would end by dusk going forward while the threat of EEE exists.
The Colchester festival will still go on, but the fireworks will be postponed to a later date.
For more information on EEE, click here.
