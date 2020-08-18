COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The first day of school in Colchester has been delayed.
School officials revealed on Tuesday that the first day will now be on Sept. 8.
The decision was approved by the Board of Education on Monday night.
The first day of school for students has been changed. The first day of school is scheduled for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 as approved by the Board of Education this evening (August 17). Details to follow...— Bacon Academy (@BaconAcademy) August 18, 2020
Video of the decision was uploaded to the board's YouTube channel:
