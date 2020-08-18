empty classroom (generic)
COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The first day of school in Colchester has been delayed.

School officials revealed on Tuesday that the first day will now be on Sept. 8.

The decision was approved by the Board of Education on Monday night.

Video of the decision was uploaded to the board's YouTube channel:

