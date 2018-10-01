COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A road in Colchester has reopened several hours after a propane truck crashed on Monday morning.
The crash happened near 359 West Rd. just after 9 a.m. on Monday, and prompted the evacuation of residents in an area of Colchester, according to the Hayward Volunteer Fire Company.
"We had a residential propane delivery tank truck lose control and rollover," said Chief Walter Cox, Colchester Fire Department. "Right now, it's on its driver's side.
The tanker was leaking, police said.
"This propane tank has approximately 3,000 gallons of propane on it," Cox said. "We had two leaks coming from underneath it that we had to deal with."
West Road was closed for about a quarter of a mile. It road was reopened by 10 p.m.
Colchester police said they worked to evacuate residents within a half a mile radius of the crash scene.
“It is what it is as long as everyone is safe and no one hurt," said Courtney Kaur, an evacuee.
Police asked that any friends and family who may reside in the area be contacted.
Tankers from the Bozrah Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., Hebron Fire Department, Marlborough Fire Department and East Hampton Volunteer Fire Dept were called.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and state police were also on the scene.
No injuries were reported.
The driver of the truck was the only person involved in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
"The driver self-extricated," Cox said. "He was transported to Marlborough Clinic with non-life-threatening injuries."
A cause for the crash has not yet been determined.
