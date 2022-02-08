COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Changes could be coming to a school's code of conduct after a basketball game this past Saturday.

According to Ledyard and Colchester school officials, some adult fans with Bacon Academy yelled racist taunts at the Ledyard girls basketball team.

Both districts determined that Bacon Academy parents did yell racist things at the Ledyard basketball team.

Several witnesses say they heard the 'N' word. The Ledyard board chairman says they will be modifying their policies in response.

"What happened to us was a hate crime. When people say that word, it's just a bad word. It's literally a word that put black people...have used against us for years and calling us that is the most disrespectful thing you could do," Ledyard High School senior Nicole Walker tells us.

Nicole wants the Academy team suspended after what she heard.

Taylor gunning was a fan in the crowd and is now working with police after what she also witnessed.

"I was shocked. I truly could not believe that these kind of things are still happening and at a young girls' basketball game by grown adults. I was shocked honestly," Gunning explained.

So far, no arrests have been made, but tonight Colchester Superintendent Jeffrey Burt says he believes these racist events did happen, adding:

"I offer our full and sincere apology to the Ledyard High School basketball players who were the targets of this abuse, as well as their families—this behavior does not meet the standards we promote in the Colchester schools, and we must do better.”

"We do not have any evidence that this involves our students or our student athletes that were part of our team. Really take a look at the cultural context of what's happening in the building and start working on a plan for the spring to see what we can do that's systemic and system wide at least within Bacon Academy," Burt said during a public meeting Tuesday night.

As for Ledyard, the chairman of the board of education says he agreed on their superintendent's actions of banning those adults who yelled the racist words from school events and buildings, adding:

"To reinforce his action and our intolerance to this type of behavior, the board of education will be discussing modifications to the conduct on school property policy (policy 1316) at the upcoming board of education meeting."

Bacon Academy officials add they are aware some of their athletes are being harassed online.

They are asking the public to end this immediately.

As for the students at Ledyard, they are still shaken by all of this and want these schools to act.