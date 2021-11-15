COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A recent decision has angered some in Colchester.
On Monday, the newly-elected first selectman reversed the town’s proclamation to declare racism as a public health crisis.
The declaration was made last Summer after the Black Lives Matter protests that swept the nation.
One of the first selectman’s campaign platforms was to eliminate the racism as a public health crisis on his first day.
He followed through with that today.
"I’m not surprised, because that was one of his campaign promises. I would have to say it saddens me," selectman Denis Turner tells us.
Colchester First Selectman Andreas Bisbikos was sworn in this morning.
Just hours later, he issued a proclamation reversing the 2020 proclamation declaring racism as a public health crisis.
The new one says it “unfairly and falsely came to assert that racism is a public health crisis affecting our town without facts or data to back said assertion”.
"I think people really don’t understand what the proclamation was really all about," Turner stated.
Turner was the chair of the AD HOC committee for diversity and inclusion.
It helped determine the town’s need for the “core commission”, a commission dedicated to equity and fairness.
It was just approved in august.
"I hope that it doesn’t take away from the fact we just voted in core. I’m hoping we’ll be able to continue with that," says Turner.
People we spoke with tonight disapproved of the reversal of the declaration.
"It’s not a way to bring people together and we’ve got to start coming together to look at the big issues that face our community and our nation at this point," Colchester resident Jeremy McKenzie noted.
"He reversed declaring racism as a public health crisis, but did he actually go out of his way to ask any black community members or any other community others of color what they felt like in this town?" Colchester resident Jahmarley Wright asked.
Part of the proclamation says the Bisbikos administration will support diversity and inclusion through “a review of HR policies and practices at town hall, reaching out to diverse communities, ensuring that all employees go through sensitivity training, and meeting our state goals on affordable housing“.
"It’s been seeming to me the right, this the left that when we’re all part of the same community and it should just be, everyone should want diversity, everyone should want inclusion," Wright added.
We reached out to first selectman Bisbikos about the proclamation and are still waiting to hear back.
To view the full proclamation document, head here.
More than a dozen towns across the state have put similar proclamations in place.
