COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- The Colchester Public Schools community is coming together to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, all to honor a young student who passed away from cancer.
Kyle Ashley was a second-grade student at Colchester Elementary School when he died from cancer almost three years ago.
“It happened quickly and so it was hard on the family and he fought until the end. He still participated in a lot of things and was still active with a lot of his friends,” said Karen Groves, library media specialist at Colchester Elementary School.
Kyle had osteosarcoma, and had been bravely battling the bone cancer for over a year.
He touched the lives of many during his life.
“It was very emotional for the whole family, as well as the students who were taking part in Kyle’s class,” said Barbara Johnson, Jack Jackter Intermediate School.
Kyle’s classmates are now wrapping up fourth grade at Jack Jackter Intermediate School, and they continue to come together to honor their friend who they miss dearly.
The Coins for Kyle fundraiser kicked off this year, and students have collected $1,875 in coins.
“We teach our kids to be difference makers and give back to the community and the small actions they do definitely is a positive powerful ripple into the community of what they can do for others,” Groves said.
In Kyle’s honor, she will be hiking 26.2 miles Saturday up Bear Mountain in New York for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Plus, because each of the grade levels have met their fundraising goals, students will get to shave custodian Russ Pater’s hair on Monday.
“I needed a haircut and the coin collection was going on and I said ‘well, maybe if I offer to have my hair cut, we’d have more money coming in for coins for Kyle’,” he said. “As soon as the kids heard about it, they said they want to cut my hair, give me a reverse mohawk, and I’ve seen kids bringing in bags and bags of coins.”
It’s an effort where big hearts are coming together to honor a young life cut short.
