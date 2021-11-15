COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Interested in getting into the wine business? You may be in luck.
According to a listing on the commercial real estate website Crexi, the award winning Priam Vineyard on Shailor Road in Colchester, which sits on 40 acres of land, can be yours for the handsome price of $3.25 million.
The property features a winery, vineyard, production facility, tasting room, and event center.
In addition, there is a residential home on the property that has the potential to be used as a Bed n' Breakfast.
The listing noted, despite its success over the years, there is plenty of room for growth.
So how did the pandemic factor into the vineyard's sales and operations?
They were actually deemed an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to stay open during one of the most difficult times in American history.
To find out more about the property, head here.
