Cold, dry air on tap for Sunday, and possible snow showers on Christmas Eve

Cold, dry air is making its way to Connecticut on Sunday, but all eyes are on Christmas Eve when the state may see snow showers.
The weekend finishes off cold and dry with partly sunny skies and temps in the low to middle 40s, said Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron.
Cameron said there is a chance for a little snow on Christmas Eve as a weak storm system, known as a “clipper” makes its way out to sea to the south of New England on Sunday night.
Cameron said passing moisture in the air will combine with the cool air resulting in a period of light snow or a wintry mix of snow and rain.
Accumulations will be light, totaling a coating to 2” by noon.
After the storm passes, Cameron said, the sky will become partly cloudy and a brisk northwest breeze will develop.
Temperatures will remain in the lower 40s, said Cameron.
Tuesday, Christmas Day will be mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s, said Cameron.
As for Wednesday, Cameron said the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with temps in the 30s to near 40 degree. Although, Wednesday night will see a dip in temps to the teens to mid-20s.
