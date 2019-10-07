HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several days this week could be wet, including the start of the work week.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a cold front is moving through the state on Monday.
"The sky will be mostly cloudy [Monday] and showers are likely," Haney said. "There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well, especially during the late afternoon and evening."
Temperatures for Monday will be milder and muggier. They'll range from 70 to 75 degrees.
"The wet weather will end overnight," Haney said. "Half an inch to an inch of rain will be possible in some parts of the state."
Drier conditions are expected on Tuesday.
Haney said any remaining showers should end before dawn.
"We're expecting partly sunny skies," he said.
Highs will range from 65 to 70 with lows 40 to 45.
A coastal storm may impact weather conditions for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
"Plan on mainly cloudy and occasionally showery weather too," Haney said.
Temperatures should range from the 50s to low-60s.
"Showers will be possible at any time, but later Wednesday and then later Thursday into early Friday seem to be time frames when numerous showers will be possible," Haney said.
For the Eversource Hartford Marathon on Saturday, a shower may be possible early, but the day should turn out to be pleasant.
