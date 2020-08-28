HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Friday brings a break from the stormy weather, but we’ll kick off the last weekend in August on a wet note.
For the end of the week, the state will see a mixture of sun and clouds, with highs in the 80s.
Clouds roll in overnight, leading to showers and potential thunderstorms to start the day on Saturday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said as a cold front approaches on Saturday, it’ll interact with the remnants of Laura.
“What this boils down to is a threat for heavier rain that could lead to poor drainage or even flash flooding by Saturday evening,” he said.
Additionally, afternoon and evening storms could possibly be strong to severe.
The cold front and associated moisture will move offshore on Saturday night.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies and low humidity.
The air will be seasonably warm with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Monday looks like it’ll be a great day, with plenty of sunshine and dry air.
Highs will range from 75 to 80 degrees.
The next chance for rain and possible storms comes Tuesday.
